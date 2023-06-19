All Sections
Three's a charm: some many storeyed characters

We survey a trio of traditional townhouses with contemporary twists for buyers with lofty aspirations looking to move up in the world
By Sarah Devine
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST

Here is a round up of some of the most unique properties currently for sale.

What is it? A remarkable conversion of a five-bedroom period house with plenty of open-plan accommodation set over three storeys. It benefits from more than 3,350sq ft of floor space, including the addition of two guest bedroom suites in the garden.

1. 18 The Scores, St Andrews. Offers over 4m

What is it? A remarkable conversion of a five-bedroom period house with plenty of open-plan accommodation set over three storeys. It benefits from more than 3,350sq ft of floor space, including the addition of two guest bedroom suites in the garden. Photo: contributed

Where is it? On a well-known street which runs across town from the 18th hole of the world-famous Old Course at St Andrews Links to the cathedral. It is close to the University of St Andrews, and all of the shops and amenities of the Home of Golf.

Exterior: Wooden terraces with outdoor kitchen, two guest bedroom suites at the end of the garden.

Interior: The home’s ground floor has a drawing room linking to an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with sliding doors to the garden. The first floor consists of two ensuite bedrooms and a dressing room, while a principal ensuite bedroom with attractive balcony is on the third.

