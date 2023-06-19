Three's a charm: some many storeyed characters

We survey a trio of traditional townhouses with contemporary twists for buyers with lofty aspirations looking to move up in the world
Here is a round up of some of the most unique properties currently for sale.
1. 18 The Scores, St Andrews. Offers over 4m
What is it? A remarkable conversion of a five-bedroom period house with plenty of open-plan accommodation set over three storeys. It benefits from more than 3,350sq ft of floor space, including the addition of two guest bedroom suites in the garden. Photo: contributed
2. 18 The Scores, St Andrews. Offers over 4m
Where is it? On a well-known street which runs across town from the 18th hole of the world-famous Old Course at St Andrews Links to the cathedral. It is close to the University of St Andrews, and all of the shops and amenities of the Home of Golf. Photo: contributed
3. 18 The Scores, St Andrews. Offers over 4m
Exterior: Wooden terraces with outdoor kitchen, two guest bedroom suites at the end of the garden. Photo: Contributed
4. 18 The Scores, St Andrews. Offers over 4m
Interior: The home’s ground floor has a drawing room linking to an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area with sliding doors to the garden. The first floor consists of two ensuite bedrooms and a dressing room, while a principal ensuite bedroom with attractive balcony is on the third. Photo: contributed