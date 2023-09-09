All Sections
What is it? An impressive four-bedroom, Georgian-inspired detached house with bucolic views over beautiful Borders countryside and the Cheviot Hills to the south. The property is sat in a generous plot with a peaceful setting, and offers a boon for tenants who value their privacy by having no immediate neighbours. It does allow pets, but with consent.What is it? An impressive four-bedroom, Georgian-inspired detached house with bucolic views over beautiful Borders countryside and the Cheviot Hills to the south. The property is sat in a generous plot with a peaceful setting, and offers a boon for tenants who value their privacy by having no immediate neighbours. It does allow pets, but with consent.
Three's a charm: seeking a new lease of life of luxury

We round up a trio of high-end rental properties for transitory tenants with timeless good taste.
By Sarah Devine
Published 9th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some of the most impressive properties in Scotland currently available to rent.

Where is it? Less than ten minutes by car to the market town of Duns, and half an hour to Berwick-Upon-Tweed, which has a rail station with regular trains to Edinburgh. The Capital is 45 miles north by road via the A1.

1. Old Langtonlees, Duns, Scottish Borders £2,350 pcm

Where is it? Less than ten minutes by car to the market town of Duns, and half an hour to Berwick-Upon-Tweed, which has a rail station with regular trains to Edinburgh. The Capital is 45 miles north by road via the A1. Photo: contributed

Interior: A welcoming reception hall leads to a large bay-windowed lounge/family room to the front of the ground floor. At the rear is a formal dining room and traditional kitchen. The four bedrooms are upstairs, the principal providing a dressing area.

2. Old Langtonlees, Duns, Scottish Borders £2,350 pcm

Interior: A welcoming reception hall leads to a large bay-windowed lounge/family room to the front of the ground floor. At the rear is a formal dining room and traditional kitchen. The four bedrooms are upstairs, the principal providing a dressing area. Photo: contributed

Exterior: Its 1.5-acre grounds feature lawns, a driveway with an electric vehicle charging point, bothy, shed and outdoor seating area. Contact Galbraith

3. Old Langtonlees, Duns, Scottish Borders £2,350 pcm

Exterior: Its 1.5-acre grounds feature lawns, a driveway with an electric vehicle charging point, bothy, shed and outdoor seating area. Contact Galbraith Photo: contributed

What is it? A three-storey Georgian townhouse happily ensconsed in one of the Capital’s most prestigious locations. The property is available furnished or unfurnished.

4. Ann Street, Edinburgh. £5,300 pcm

What is it? A three-storey Georgian townhouse happily ensconsed in one of the Capital’s most prestigious locations. The property is available furnished or unfurnished. Photo: contributed

