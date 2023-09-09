Three's a charm: seeking a new lease of life of luxury

We round up a trio of high-end rental properties for transitory tenants with timeless good taste.
Here are some of the most impressive properties in Scotland currently available to rent.
1. Old Langtonlees, Duns, Scottish Borders £2,350 pcm
Where is it? Less than ten minutes by car to the market town of Duns, and half an hour to Berwick-Upon-Tweed, which has a rail station with regular trains to Edinburgh. The Capital is 45 miles north by road via the A1. Photo: contributed
Interior: A welcoming reception hall leads to a large bay-windowed lounge/family room to the front of the ground floor. At the rear is a formal dining room and traditional kitchen. The four bedrooms are upstairs, the principal providing a dressing area. Photo: contributed
Exterior: Its 1.5-acre grounds feature lawns, a driveway with an electric vehicle charging point, bothy, shed and outdoor seating area.
4. Ann Street, Edinburgh. £5,300 pcm
What is it? A three-storey Georgian townhouse happily ensconsed in one of the Capital’s most prestigious locations. The property is available furnished or unfurnished. Photo: contributed