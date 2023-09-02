All Sections
What is it? A late 17th-Century country pile with no fewer than 17 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, sumptuous original features and characterful crow-stepped gables. This A-listed property has the distinction of being the first unfortified mansion house to be built in Scotland, and it has recently undergone a decade-long extensive and sensitive renovation project.

Three's a charm: rural living in Burns country

This assortment of grand houses in Ayrshire show the county can accommodate luxury living.
By Sarah Devine
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some of the finest property that are currently for sale in the south-west region.

Where is it? In an unspoiled and peaceful parkland setting three miles north of the coastal town of Girvan. In an elevated position, it boasts wonderful views across the Water of Girvan and the surrounding grounds.

1. Bargany House, Girvan. Offers over £1.95m

Where is it? In an unspoiled and peaceful parkland setting three miles north of the coastal town of Girvan. In an elevated position, it boasts wonderful views across the Water of Girvan and the surrounding grounds. Photo: contributed

Interior: Despite its 18,700sq ft size, Bargany House is described as easily managed, with six reception rooms. There is also a gym, cinema, music room, billiards room and studies.

2. Bargany House, Girvan. Offers over £1.95m

Interior: Despite its 18,700sq ft size, Bargany House is described as easily managed, with six reception rooms. There is also a gym, cinema, music room, billiards room and studies. Photo: contributed

Exterior: The gardens extend to more than six acres with lawns, flowerbeds and wooded areas. A range of outbuildings and garages can be found to the rear of the property. Contact: Knight Frank

3. Bargany House, Girvan. Offers over £1.95m

Exterior: The gardens extend to more than six acres with lawns, flowerbeds and wooded areas. A range of outbuildings and garages can be found to the rear of the property. Contact: Knight Frank Photo: contributed

What is it? An impressive 18th-Century country house with sensitively preserved period features plus indoor swimming pool.

4. House Of Craigie, Craigie. Offers over £895,000

What is it? An impressive 18th-Century country house with sensitively preserved period features plus indoor swimming pool. Photo: contributed

