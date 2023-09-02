Three's a charm: rural living in Burns country

This assortment of grand houses in Ayrshire show the county can accommodate luxury living.
Here are some of the finest property that are currently for sale in the south-west region.
1. Bargany House, Girvan. Offers over £1.95m
Where is it? In an unspoiled and peaceful parkland setting three miles north of the coastal town of Girvan. In an elevated position, it boasts wonderful views across the Water of Girvan and the surrounding grounds. Photo: contributed
2. Bargany House, Girvan. Offers over £1.95m
Interior: Despite its 18,700sq ft size, Bargany House is described as easily managed, with six reception rooms. There is also a gym, cinema, music room, billiards room and studies. Photo: contributed
3. Bargany House, Girvan. Offers over £1.95m
Exterior: The gardens extend to more than six acres with lawns, flowerbeds and wooded areas. A range of outbuildings and garages can be found to the rear of the property.
Contact: Knight Frank Photo: contributed
4. House Of Craigie, Craigie. Offers over £895,000
What is it? An impressive 18th-Century country house with sensitively preserved period features plus indoor swimming pool. Photo: contributed