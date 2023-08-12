Three's a charm: one-storey wonders and great plots

We scour Scotland for low-lying homes that will appeal to those who appreciate life on the level.
Here are three impressive homes currently on the market.
1. West Lodge Linlathen, by Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Offers over £360,000
What is it? A former school, built in 1841, that has been upgraded to a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached ranch-style home in a desirable semi-rural location, yet within comfortable reach of all of the excellent amenities and attractions of nearby Dundee. Photo: contributed
Where is it? Less than two miles north of Broughty Ferry train station and a 15-minute drive to Dundee city centre. The property is surrounded by rolling farm land, and there are plenty of schools nearby. Photo: contributed
Interior: The accommodation in the one-time school is classy and features a light and airy lounge, a uniquely designed open-plan kitchen and dining space, a large principal bedroom with ensuite, and three good sized bedrooms. The home’s interior has been decorated to a high standard and the entrance features exquisite stained glass windows. Photo: contributed
Exterior: The garden includes a lawn, timber decking, summerhouse and large garage/workshop. Photo: contributed