All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Three's a charm: one-storey wonders and great plots

We scour Scotland for low-lying homes that will appeal to those who appreciate life on the level.
By Sarah Devine
Published 12th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are three impressive homes currently on the market.

What is it? A former school, built in 1841, that has been upgraded to a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached ranch-style home in a desirable semi-rural location, yet within comfortable reach of all of the excellent amenities and attractions of nearby Dundee.

1. West Lodge Linlathen, by Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Offers over £360,000

What is it? A former school, built in 1841, that has been upgraded to a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached ranch-style home in a desirable semi-rural location, yet within comfortable reach of all of the excellent amenities and attractions of nearby Dundee. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Where is it? Less than two miles north of Broughty Ferry train station and a 15-minute drive to Dundee city centre. The property is surrounded by rolling farm land, and there are plenty of schools nearby.

2. West Lodge Linlathen, by Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Offers over £360,000

Where is it? Less than two miles north of Broughty Ferry train station and a 15-minute drive to Dundee city centre. The property is surrounded by rolling farm land, and there are plenty of schools nearby. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Interior: The accommodation in the one-time school is classy and features a light and airy lounge, a uniquely designed open-plan kitchen and dining space, a large principal bedroom with ensuite, and three good sized bedrooms. The home’s interior has been decorated to a high standard and the entrance features exquisite stained glass windows.

3. West Lodge Linlathen, by Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Offers over £360,000

Interior: The accommodation in the one-time school is classy and features a light and airy lounge, a uniquely designed open-plan kitchen and dining space, a large principal bedroom with ensuite, and three good sized bedrooms. The home’s interior has been decorated to a high standard and the entrance features exquisite stained glass windows. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Exterior: The garden includes a lawn, timber decking, summerhouse and large garage/workshop.

4. West Lodge Linlathen, by Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Offers over £360,000

Exterior: The garden includes a lawn, timber decking, summerhouse and large garage/workshop. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Scotland