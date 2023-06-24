Three's a charm: Modern look is grand and in demand

3 . Elmwood House, Bothwell, South Lanarkshire Offers over £1.75m

Interior: Its striking entrance hall is dominated by an extraordinary swooping grand staircase, and leads to a sitting room, kitchen, family room with bar, gym, conservatory and swimming pool. The first floor has an office and four ensuite bedrooms. The principal bedroom, with ensuite and jacuzzi, is on the top storey. Photo: contributed