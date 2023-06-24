Three's a charm: Modern look is grand and in demand

These select addresses across Scotland give luxury living a contemporary twist, resulting in a covetable trio of high-end property head turners.
Here are some of the most luxurious contemporary homes on the market.
1. Elmwood House, Bothwell, South Lanarkshire Offers over £1.75m
What is it? A six-bedroom modern property completed in 2004 with more than 9,800sq ft of space over three floors, making it one of the largest homes in the area. Photo: contributed
Where is it? In the affluent historic village of Bothwell, a little more than 20 minutes from Glasgow. Nearby amenities include village shops, churches, pubs, restaurants, and a highly-regarded school. Photo: contributed
Interior: Its striking entrance hall is dominated by an extraordinary swooping grand staircase, and leads to a sitting room, kitchen, family room with bar, gym, conservatory and swimming pool. The first floor has an office and four ensuite bedrooms. The principal bedroom, with ensuite and jacuzzi, is on the top storey. Photo: contributed
The light and airy conservatory has ample space. Photo: contributed