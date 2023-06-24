All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Putin calls armed Wagner rebellion a 'betrayal' and vows 'punishment'
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Three's a charm: Modern look is grand and in demand

These select addresses across Scotland give luxury living a contemporary twist, resulting in a covetable trio of high-end property head turners.
By Sarah Devine
Published 24th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some of the most luxurious contemporary homes on the market.

What is it? A six-bedroom modern property completed in 2004 with more than 9,800sq ft of space over three floors, making it one of the largest homes in the area.

1. Elmwood House, Bothwell, South Lanarkshire Offers over £1.75m

What is it? A six-bedroom modern property completed in 2004 with more than 9,800sq ft of space over three floors, making it one of the largest homes in the area. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Where is it? In the affluent historic village of Bothwell, a little more than 20 minutes from Glasgow. Nearby amenities include village shops, churches, pubs, restaurants, and a highly-regarded school.

2. Elmwood House, Bothwell, South Lanarkshire Offers over £1.75m

Where is it? In the affluent historic village of Bothwell, a little more than 20 minutes from Glasgow. Nearby amenities include village shops, churches, pubs, restaurants, and a highly-regarded school. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Interior: Its striking entrance hall is dominated by an extraordinary swooping grand staircase, and leads to a sitting room, kitchen, family room with bar, gym, conservatory and swimming pool. The first floor has an office and four ensuite bedrooms. The principal bedroom, with ensuite and jacuzzi, is on the top storey.

3. Elmwood House, Bothwell, South Lanarkshire Offers over £1.75m

Interior: Its striking entrance hall is dominated by an extraordinary swooping grand staircase, and leads to a sitting room, kitchen, family room with bar, gym, conservatory and swimming pool. The first floor has an office and four ensuite bedrooms. The principal bedroom, with ensuite and jacuzzi, is on the top storey. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
The light and airy conservatory has ample space.

4. Elmwood House, Bothwell, South Lanarkshire Offers over £1.75m

The light and airy conservatory has ample space. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Scotland