What is it? A former Victorian farm steading that has been thoughtfully transformed into a modern three-bedroom home with stunning views over the River Spey.

Three's a charm: mid-market city and rural homes

A trio of stunning properties with a sensible price tag of around £500K in Scotland, taking in commuter-belt, fashionably urban and countryside options.
By Sarah Devine
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:24 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT

Here is our gallery of mid-market properties now on the market.

Where is it? Less than two miles north of Nethy Bridge, a charming village surrounded by the Cairngorms National Park, which teems with wildlife including pine martens, ospreys and capercaillies.

1. Broomhill Steading, Mains of Curr, near Grantown on Spey. Offers over £550,000

Interior: The home’s bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space boasts a wood-burning stove and a large island. A hall leads to a secluded double bedroom, while two more are found on the first floor.

2. Broomhill Steading, Mains of Curr, near Grantown on Spey. Offers over £550,000

Exterior: There is a landscaped front garden and half an acre of woodland to the rear. Two decking areas, barbecue facilities, and a sauna. Contact Masson Cairns

3. Broomhill Steading, Mains of Curr, near Grantown on Spey. Offers over £550,000

What is it? A traditional six-bedroom villa which dates back to 1879 and has been stylishly modernised by its current owners, who have retained many of its original features.

4. Bonnington Manse, Lanark, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £500,000

