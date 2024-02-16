Three's a charm: mid-market city and rural homes

Here is our gallery of mid-market properties now on the market.
1. Broomhill Steading, Mains of Curr, near Grantown on Spey. Offers over £550,000
Where is it? Less than two miles north of Nethy Bridge, a charming village surrounded by the Cairngorms National Park, which teems with wildlife including pine martens, ospreys and capercaillies. Photo: contributed
2. Broomhill Steading, Mains of Curr, near Grantown on Spey. Offers over £550,000
Interior: The home’s bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space boasts a wood-burning stove and a large island. A hall leads to a secluded double bedroom, while two more are found on the first floor. Photo: contributed
3. Broomhill Steading, Mains of Curr, near Grantown on Spey. Offers over £550,000
Exterior: There is a landscaped front garden and half an acre of woodland to the rear. Two decking areas, barbecue facilities, and a sauna.
Contact Masson Cairns Photo: contributed
4. Bonnington Manse, Lanark, South Lanarkshire. Offers over £500,000
What is it? A traditional six-bedroom villa which dates back to 1879 and has been stylishly modernised by its current owners, who have retained many of its original features. Photo: NICHOLAS O'DONNELL