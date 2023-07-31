All Sections
Three's a charm: Looking over the Borders

We go large in our survey of south-east Scotland to bring you a trio of homes to tempt buyers with a taste for the grander things in residential life.
By Sarah Devine
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:44 BST

Here are some of the most impressive properties in the Scottish Borders currently on the market.

What is it? Hartree is a fully restored 14-bedroom Scots Baronial mansion set within more than 22 acres of land. Dating back to the 14th Century, the pile now offers itself for use as an events venue and for holiday lets.

1. Hartree House, Biggar. Offers over £4.2m

What is it? Hartree is a fully restored 14-bedroom Scots Baronial mansion set within more than 22 acres of land. Dating back to the 14th Century, the pile now offers itself for use as an events venue and for holiday lets. Photo: Angus Behm

Where is it? In an outstanding rural setting overlooking the countryside towards the Tinto, Broughton and Pentland hills. Edinburgh is roughly a half-hour drive north, where there are plenty of independent schools, and nearby Biggar is an attractive town with ample amenities.

2. Hartree House, Biggar Offers over £4.2m

Where is it? In an outstanding rural setting overlooking the countryside towards the Tinto, Broughton and Pentland hills. Edinburgh is roughly a half-hour drive north, where there are plenty of independent schools, and nearby Biggar is an attractive town with ample amenities. Photo: Contributed

Interior: Accommodation is set across four storeys and includes a courtyard, orangery, greenhouse, gym, billiards room, kitchen, dining room and large drawing room. The White House and Penthouse are two newly added flats.

3. Hartree House, Biggar. Offers over £4.2m

Interior: Accommodation is set across four storeys and includes a courtyard, orangery, greenhouse, gym, billiards room, kitchen, dining room and large drawing room. The White House and Penthouse are two newly added flats. Photo: Angus Behm

The home has been beautifully decorated throughout.

4. Hartree House, Biggar. Offers over £4.2m

The home has been beautifully decorated throughout. Photo: Angus Behm

