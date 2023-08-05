All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Three's a charm: look for a nook in the north-east

We go up in the world to bring you the low-down on a trio of high-end modern homes that make the most of their Inverness-shire and Moray plots
By Sarah Devine
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some of the most impressive homes in the north currently on the market.

What is it? A contemporary detached family home, plus 19th-Century cottage and equestrian facilities, all overlooking the village of Drumnadrochit and Loch Ness.

1. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m

What is it? A contemporary detached family home, plus 19th-Century cottage and equestrian facilities, all overlooking the village of Drumnadrochit and Loch Ness. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting

Photo Sales
Where is it? A half-hour drive south of Inverness and close to two nature reserves at Strathfarrar and Glen Affric. Drumnadrochit is two miles away and offers plenty of good-quality local amenities and highly regarded schools.

2. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m

Where is it? A half-hour drive south of Inverness and close to two nature reserves at Strathfarrar and Glen Affric. Drumnadrochit is two miles away and offers plenty of good-quality local amenities and highly regarded schools. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting

Photo Sales
Interior: The house has five bedrooms and a large sitting room, open-plan kitchen-dining space, an office, and a large first-floor mezzanine with spectacular views. The cottage has three bedrooms, features a formal lounge and cosy family snug, and would make an ideal holiday let.

3. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m

Interior: The house has five bedrooms and a large sitting room, open-plan kitchen-dining space, an office, and a large first-floor mezzanine with spectacular views. The cottage has three bedrooms, features a formal lounge and cosy family snug, and would make an ideal holiday let. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting

Photo Sales
Exterior: The properties are set within 13.5 acres of land with grass and mature trees. The grounds also contain a summer house, stables and a paddock.

4. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m

Exterior: The properties are set within 13.5 acres of land with grass and mature trees. The grounds also contain a summer house, stables and a paddock. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Moray