Three's a charm: look for a nook in the north-east

We go up in the world to bring you the low-down on a trio of high-end modern homes that make the most of their Inverness-shire and Moray plots
Here are some of the most impressive homes in the north currently on the market.
1. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m
What is it? A contemporary detached family home, plus 19th-Century cottage and equestrian facilities, all overlooking the village of Drumnadrochit and Loch Ness. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting
2. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m
Where is it? A half-hour drive south of Inverness and close to two nature reserves at Strathfarrar and Glen Affric. Drumnadrochit is two miles away and offers plenty of good-quality local amenities and highly regarded schools. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting
3. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m
Interior: The house has five bedrooms and a large sitting room, open-plan kitchen-dining space, an office, and a large first-floor mezzanine with spectacular views. The cottage has three bedrooms, features a formal lounge and cosy family snug, and would make an ideal holiday let. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting
4. East Balchraggan House and Cottage, Drumnadrochit Offers over £1.060m
Exterior: The properties are set within 13.5 acres of land with grass and mature trees. The grounds also contain a summer house, stables and a paddock. Photo: Elliot Roberts Shooting