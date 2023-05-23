All Sections
Three's a charm: Keep looking for a secure residence

We scan the barricades to bring you a trio of historically connected homes that can accommodate your desire to live in a castle
By Sarah Devine
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:22 BST

From a 15th-Century tower house to a grand three-storey castle, here are some of the finest properties on the Scottish property market.

What is it? An 15th-Century L-shaped tower house which has received an extensive and internationally-recognised restoration by its current owners, and hit the market this week. Described as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase a historic home. Contact: Savills

1. Towie Barclay Castle, Aberdeenshire. Offers over £975,000

What is it? An 15th-Century L-shaped tower house which has received an extensive and internationally-recognised restoration by its current owners, and hit the market this week. Described as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase a historic home. Contact: Savills

Where is it? Near Turriff and less than 30 miles from Aberdeen. There are ample opportunities for outdoor pursuits in the immediate area, and amenities can be found in the nearby village of Fyvie, or a half-hour drive away in Inverurie.

2. Tower Barclay Castle, Aberdeenshire. Offers over £975,000

Where is it? Near Turriff and less than 30 miles from Aberdeen. There are ample opportunities for outdoor pursuits in the immediate area, and amenities can be found in the nearby village of Fyvie, or a half-hour drive away in Inverurie.

Interior It has six bedrooms set over four storeys and the reception rooms include a great hall with a minstrel’s gallery, drawing room, vaulted dining room, dining kitchen and library.

3. Tower Barclay Castle, Aberdeenshire. Offers over £975,000

Interior It has six bedrooms set over four storeys and the reception rooms include a great hall with a minstrel's gallery, drawing room, vaulted dining room, dining kitchen and library.

Exterior The 2.7-acre castle grounds include a gardener’s cottage, carriage rooms, and stables with their own billiard room, and feature a charming courtyard and colourful formal garden.

4. Tower Barclay Castle, Aberdeenshire. Offers over £975,000

Exterior The 2.7-acre castle grounds include a gardener's cottage, carriage rooms, and stables with their own billiard room, and feature a charming courtyard and colourful formal garden.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3