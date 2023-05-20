We scan the barricades to bring you a trio of historically connected homes that can accommodate your desire to live in a castle

Towie Barclay Castle, Aberdeenshire

Offers over £975,000

What is it? An 15th-Century L-shaped tower house which has received an extensive and internationally-recognised restoration by its current owners, and hit the market this week. Described as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase a historic home.

Tower Barclay Castle. Image: AberdeenPhoto

Where is it? Near Turriff and less than 30 miles from Aberdeen. There are ample opportunities for outdoor pursuits in the immediate area, and amenities can be found in the nearby village of Fyvie, or a half-hour drive away in Inverurie.

Interior It has six bedrooms set over four storeys and the reception rooms include a great hall with a minstrel’s gallery, drawing room, vaulted dining room, dining kitchen and library.

Exterior The 2.7-acre castle grounds include a gardener’s cottage, carriage rooms, and stables with their own billiard room, and feature a charming courtyard and colourful formal garden.

Contact Savills

Towie Barclay Castle: Image: AberdeenPhoto

Pirwindy Keep, Fife

Offers over £1.7m

What it it? A unique family home built in 1998 in the style of a traditional Scottish keep.

Where is it? Situated in a rural setting north of the East Neuk villages of Lundin Links and Lower Largo, just ten miles from St Andrews.

Pirwindy Keep. Picture: DTXimages

Interior A spacious kitchen with an Aga inset to its stone wall, formal lounge and family room with cinema divided by bi-folding doors, large family bathroom with jacuzzi, utility room, and six bedrooms, including a top-floor principal bedroom suite with its own dressing areas and free-standing bath.

Exterior The 1.68-acre gardens include a summerhouse with terrace, a cobbled driveway leading to a parking area surrounded by flower beds and borders, as well as an octagonal garage-workshop.

Contact Savills.

Brechin Castle, Angus

Pirwindy Keep. Picture: DTXimages

Offers over £3m

What is it? A three-storey castle reconstructed in the early 1700s which features part of an original 13th-Century fortress.

Where is it? South of Brechin, on the east coast between Dundee and Aberdeen, in a region famed for its historic sites and rolling countryside, within easy reach of the A90.

Interior There are eight reception rooms including drawing and dining rooms, gallery, nursery, 16 bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The property is steeped in history with original panelled walls, and an imposing staircase in it original condition.

Exterior The castle overlooks the River South Esk and its 70 acres of land includes walled gardens considered to be among the most important in Scotland. There are five estate cottages and a stable block.

Contact Savills

Brechin Castle