All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
What is it? A beautifully presented upper townhouse in the Capital which has been lovingly refurbished by its current owner. Period features can be found throughout and there are breathtaking views over Edinburgh Castle.What is it? A beautifully presented upper townhouse in the Capital which has been lovingly refurbished by its current owner. Period features can be found throughout and there are breathtaking views over Edinburgh Castle.
What is it? A beautifully presented upper townhouse in the Capital which has been lovingly refurbished by its current owner. Period features can be found throughout and there are breathtaking views over Edinburgh Castle.

Three's a charm: Grand Capital homes now on the market

We scour Edinburgh for some grand townhouses and impressive apartments currently for sale.
By Sarah Devine
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

Here is our gallery of some of the fine dwellings on the market just now.

Where is it? Situated in Edinburgh's highly sought-after West End and within walking distance of Princes Street and the shopping opportunities of George Street. There are popular and trendy bars nearby as well as highly-regarded schools.

1. Walker Street, offers over £1,45m

Where is it? Situated in Edinburgh's highly sought-after West End and within walking distance of Princes Street and the shopping opportunities of George Street. There are popular and trendy bars nearby as well as highly-regarded schools. Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales
Interior: The four-bedroom townhouse benefits from more than 3,000 square feet of floorspace. The ground floor features a beautifully decorated sitting room with double doors opening to a Clive Christian kitchen. On the first floor is a large drawing room with splendid views and ensuite master bedroom while three more are upstairs.

2. Walker Street, offers over £1,45m

Interior: The four-bedroom townhouse benefits from more than 3,000 square feet of floorspace. The ground floor features a beautifully decorated sitting room with double doors opening to a Clive Christian kitchen. On the first floor is a large drawing room with splendid views and ensuite master bedroom while three more are upstairs. Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales
Exterior: Outside there is private tandem off-street parking and two dry-lined, under pavement cellars. Contact: Knight Frank on 02045028066

3. Walker Street, offers over £1,45m

Exterior: Outside there is private tandem off-street parking and two dry-lined, under pavement cellars. Contact: Knight Frank on 02045028066 Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales
What is it? A four-storey, five-bedroom Georgian townhouse in an enviable position in Edinburgh's New Town with easy access to the Water of Leith and extensive cycle networks.

4. Ainslie Place, New Town, offers over £1.65m

What is it? A four-storey, five-bedroom Georgian townhouse in an enviable position in Edinburgh's New Town with easy access to the Water of Leith and extensive cycle networks. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh