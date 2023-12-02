Three's a charm: Grand Capital homes now on the market

We scour Edinburgh for some grand townhouses and impressive apartments currently for sale.
Here is our gallery of some of the fine dwellings on the market just now.
1. Walker Street, offers over £1,45m
Where is it? Situated in Edinburgh's highly sought-after West End and within walking distance of Princes Street and the shopping opportunities of George Street. There are popular and trendy bars nearby as well as highly-regarded schools. Photo: Ines Gennuso
2. Walker Street, offers over £1,45m
Interior: The four-bedroom townhouse benefits from more than 3,000 square feet of floorspace. The ground floor features a beautifully decorated sitting room with double doors opening to a Clive Christian kitchen. On the first floor is a large drawing room with splendid views and ensuite master bedroom while three more are upstairs. Photo: Ines Gennuso
3. Walker Street, offers over £1,45m
Exterior: Outside there is private tandem off-street parking and two dry-lined, under pavement cellars.
Contact: Knight Frank on 02045028066 Photo: Ines Gennuso
4. Ainslie Place, New Town, offers over £1.65m
What is it? A four-storey, five-bedroom Georgian townhouse in an enviable position in Edinburgh's New Town with easy access to the Water of Leith and extensive cycle networks. Photo: contributed