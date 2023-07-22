Three's a charm: Go west for sea, the city or suburbs

Whether you want to be in the throbbing heart of things, or a stone’s throw from a glorious loch, or simply in green spaces, there is a home for you.
Here are some of the best properties currently for sale in and around Glasgow.
1. Ingleby Green, Rhu, Helensburgh. Offers over £825,000
What is it? An impressive five-bedroom house built in a Georgian style with the convenience of its own leisure complex and unparalleled views over Gare Loch. The area is famous for its spectacular scenery. Photo: contributed
Where is it? In a quaint conversion village on the east shore of Gare Loch. Rhu has a friendly community with a primary school and is home to the renowned Royal Northern and Clyde Yacht Club. Nearby Helensburgh has two train stations with services to Glasgow. Photo: contributed
Interior: The 4,800-sq ft floor space features a drawing room, dining room, kitchen with Aga, and a leisure complex with swimming pool, sauna and French doors opening to the garden. The main bedroom, upstairs, has an ensuite and balcony and the rest are good-sized. Photo: contributed
Light floods in throughout the house. Photo: contributed