Three's a charm: Go west for sea, the city or suburbs

Whether you want to be in the throbbing heart of things, or a stone’s throw from a glorious loch, or simply in green spaces, there is a home for you.
By Sarah Devine
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some of the best properties currently for sale in and around Glasgow.

What is it? An impressive five-bedroom house built in a Georgian style with the convenience of its own leisure complex and unparalleled views over Gare Loch. The area is famous for its spectacular scenery.

1. Ingleby Green, Rhu, Helensburgh. Offers over £825,000

What is it? An impressive five-bedroom house built in a Georgian style with the convenience of its own leisure complex and unparalleled views over Gare Loch. The area is famous for its spectacular scenery. Photo: contributed

Where is it? In a quaint conversion village on the east shore of Gare Loch. Rhu has a friendly community with a primary school and is home to the renowned Royal Northern and Clyde Yacht Club. Nearby Helensburgh has two train stations with services to Glasgow.

2. Ingleby Green, Rhu, Helensburgh. Offers over £825,000

Where is it? In a quaint conversion village on the east shore of Gare Loch. Rhu has a friendly community with a primary school and is home to the renowned Royal Northern and Clyde Yacht Club. Nearby Helensburgh has two train stations with services to Glasgow. Photo: contributed

Interior: The 4,800-sq ft floor space features a drawing room, dining room, kitchen with Aga, and a leisure complex with swimming pool, sauna and French doors opening to the garden. The main bedroom, upstairs, has an ensuite and balcony and the rest are good-sized.

3. Ingleby Green, Rhu, Helensburgh. Offers over £825,000

Interior: The 4,800-sq ft floor space features a drawing room, dining room, kitchen with Aga, and a leisure complex with swimming pool, sauna and French doors opening to the garden. The main bedroom, upstairs, has an ensuite and balcony and the rest are good-sized. Photo: contributed

Light floods in throughout the house.

4. Ingleby Green, Rhu, Helensburgh. Offers over £825,000

Light floods in throughout the house. Photo: contributed

