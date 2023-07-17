All Sections
What is it? A B-listed period country house with two cottages and all the warmth needed for a perfect family home. Where is it? In an accessible yet rural setting west of Perth, which is four miles away. There is a primary school nearby at Ruthvenfield and secondary provision in the city. The region has plenty of independent offerings and the A90 and M90 are accessible.What is it? A B-listed period country house with two cottages and all the warmth needed for a perfect family home. Where is it? In an accessible yet rural setting west of Perth, which is four miles away. There is a primary school nearby at Ruthvenfield and secondary provision in the city. The region has plenty of independent offerings and the A90 and M90 are accessible.
Three's a charm: Glens, hills and views will inspire

The glory of a beautiful rural life beckons in this fabulous part of the world; and yet the city life - and even a chocolatier - is never far away.
By Sarah Devine
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST

Here are some of the finest properties for sale around Perth.

Interior: Ground-floor accommodation includes an impressive drawing room, family room, dining space and conservatory with elegant French doors. The kitchen has a breakfasting area and there is a private upstairs study. One bedroom is downstairs and the other four are upstairs.

1. West Mains of Huntingtower, Perth Offers over £1.2m

Interior: Ground-floor accommodation includes an impressive drawing room, family room, dining space and conservatory with elegant French doors. The kitchen has a breakfasting area and there is a private upstairs study. One bedroom is downstairs and the other four are upstairs. Photo: contributed

Exterior: The mature grounds extend to 4.4 acres and include an orchard, walled garden, tennis court and woodland. There are also two cottages and outbuildings in the extensive grounds.

2. West Mains of Huntingtower, Perth Offers over £1.2m

Exterior: The mature grounds extend to 4.4 acres and include an orchard, walled garden, tennis court and woodland. There are also two cottages and outbuildings in the extensive grounds. Photo: contributed

Contact: Rettie & Co.

3. West Mains of Huntingtower, Perth Offers over £1.2m

Contact: Rettie & Co. Photo: contributed

What is it? A farmhouse with steading and cottage called The Neep Barn, created for short-term lets. The home has been extensively refurbished to suit flexible modern living. Where is it? A 50-minute drive north-west of Perth on a hillside with views across Ben Lawers and Ben Vrackie. The nearby village of Grandtully has a chocolatier, cafe, pub and independent shops.

4. Upper Pitcairn, Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Offers over £975,000

What is it? A farmhouse with steading and cottage called The Neep Barn, created for short-term lets. The home has been extensively refurbished to suit flexible modern living. Where is it? A 50-minute drive north-west of Perth on a hillside with views across Ben Lawers and Ben Vrackie. The nearby village of Grandtully has a chocolatier, cafe, pub and independent shops. Photo: contributed

