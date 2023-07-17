Three's a charm: Glens, hills and views will inspire

The glory of a beautiful rural life beckons in this fabulous part of the world; and yet the city life - and even a chocolatier - is never far away.
Here are some of the finest properties for sale around Perth.
1. West Mains of Huntingtower, Perth Offers over £1.2m
Interior: Ground-floor accommodation includes an impressive drawing room, family room, dining space and conservatory with elegant French doors. The kitchen has a breakfasting area and there is a private upstairs study. One bedroom is downstairs and the other four are upstairs. Photo: contributed
2. West Mains of Huntingtower, Perth Offers over £1.2m
Exterior: The mature grounds extend to 4.4 acres and include an orchard, walled garden, tennis court and woodland. There are also two cottages and outbuildings in the extensive grounds. Photo: contributed
3. West Mains of Huntingtower, Perth Offers over £1.2m
Contact: Rettie & Co. Photo: contributed
4. Upper Pitcairn, Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Offers over £975,000
What is it? A farmhouse with steading and cottage called The Neep Barn, created for short-term lets. The home has been extensively refurbished to suit flexible modern living.
Where is it? A 50-minute drive north-west of Perth on a hillside with views across Ben Lawers and Ben Vrackie. The nearby village of Grandtully has a chocolatier, cafe, pub and independent shops. Photo: contributed