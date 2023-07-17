Three's a charm: Glens, hills and views will inspire

4 . Upper Pitcairn, Aberfeldy, Perthshire. Offers over £975,000

What is it? A farmhouse with steading and cottage called The Neep Barn, created for short-term lets. The home has been extensively refurbished to suit flexible modern living. Where is it? A 50-minute drive north-west of Perth on a hillside with views across Ben Lawers and Ben Vrackie. The nearby village of Grandtully has a chocolatier, cafe, pub and independent shops. Photo: contributed