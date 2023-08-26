All Sections
Three's a charm: fair ways to flag up the home of golf

We swing by a trio of stunning residences on the current market that offer a highly sophisticated slice of life in the university town of St Andrews.
By Sarah Devine
Published 26th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some of the most impressive homes currently for sale across the town.

What is it? A fantastic five-bedroom detached villa set amidst expansive mature greenery in a highly-desirable leafy residential location to the west of St Andrews’ town centre.

1. Dinmont, 64 Buchanan Gardens. Offers over £1.75m

Where is it? Less than half a mile from the University of St Andrews’ Observatory and sports fields and just 20 minutes on foot to the amenities and attractions of the thriving town centre. St Andrews Botanic Garden is also within easy walking distance.

Interior: Dinmont’s reception hall provides access to its ground-floor accommodation, which includes a vast open-plan kitchen-dining-living area, a snug study, plus a brace of garages. The five bedrooms are berthed upstairs, and the principal has an ensuite and dressing room.

Exterior: An impressive gated driveway leads up to the property, which has an enclosed lawned rear garden with patio, summerhouse, and abundant plants, trees and shrubs. Contact: Rollos

