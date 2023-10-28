All Sections
Three's a charm: Fair way to see home of golf hot shots

Luxury living is par for the course in St Andrews, and we tee off with these three very different addresses in and around the university town.
By Sarah Devine
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

Here is our round-up of properties currently for sale.

What is it? A luxurious first-floor apartment, which comes with the option of a range of high-end services, set in a historic building originally commissioned as a prestigious hotel by Thomas Hamilton in 1895.

1. Apartment 8, Hamilton Grand, 21 Golf Place, St Andrews. Offers over £1.3m

What is it? A luxurious first-floor apartment, which comes with the option of a range of high-end services, set in a historic building originally commissioned as a prestigious hotel by Thomas Hamilton in 1895.

Where is it? The building is next to the first and 18th holes of the world-famous Old Course in the very heart of town. The two-bedroom property is within walking distance of Scotland’s oldest university, and all the attractions of the town.

2. Apartment 8, Hamilton Grand, 21 Golf Place, St Andrews. Offers over £1.3m

Where is it? The building is next to the first and 18th holes of the world-famous Old Course in the very heart of town. The two-bedroom property is within walking distance of Scotland's oldest university, and all the attractions of the town.

Interior The apartment’s open-plan living and kitchen space has a south-facing window, and features a fireplace with an Adam-style mantel. The Kohler kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and Belfast sink, while the principal bedroom suite couples a jacuzzi bath with a dressing area.

3. Apartment 8, Hamilton Grand, 21 Golf Place, St Andrews. Offers over £1.3m

Interior The apartment's open-plan living and kitchen space has a south-facing window, and features a fireplace with an Adam-style mantel. The Kohler kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and Belfast sink, while the principal bedroom suite couples a jacuzzi bath with a dressing area.

Exterior: Residents can access a communal lounge and a roof terrace with spectacular views across the fairways and West Sands Beach. Parking at The Old Course Hotel.

4. Apartment 8, Hamilton Grand, 21 Golf Place, St Andrews. Offers over £1.3m

Exterior: Residents can access a communal lounge and a roof terrace with spectacular views across the fairways and West Sands Beach. Parking at The Old Course Hotel.

