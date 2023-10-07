Three's a charm: Exquisite property selections in south-east

We bow down in our appreciation of the Borders and big up three addresses available in the region.
Here are some impressive Borders properties currently for sale.
1. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot, Galashiels. Offers over £950,000
Where is it? North of the River Tweed in Caddonfoot, a small rural community with a parish church and village hall. Galashiels is a ten-minute drive away and has plenty of amenities, as well as a train station with regular services to Edinburgh. Photo: Justin Mihulka
2. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot, Galashiels. Offers over £950,000
Interior: Its lounge and sitting room benefit from large bay windows, and there is a kitchen, dining room and rear conservatory. Five bedrooms are shared between levels two and three, the master boasting an ensuite bathroom and dressing area. Photo: JASON MIHULKA
3. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot, Galashiels. Offers over £950,000
Exterior: A bordered driveway leads to the entrance and with ample space for parking. There is a lawn to the rear.
Contact: Re/max Photo: Justin Mihulka
4. Kirkhill House, Mordington, Berwickshire. Offers over £595,000
What is it? A former vicarage and church dating from 1843 that seamlessly blends old and new. The small church has planning in principle so has potential as a holiday let. Photo: TRACEY BLOXHAM