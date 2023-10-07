All Sections
Three's a charm: Exquisite property selections in south-east

We bow down in our appreciation of the Borders and big up three addresses available in the region.
By Sarah Devine
Published 7th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some impressive Borders properties currently for sale.

Where is it? North of the River Tweed in Caddonfoot, a small rural community with a parish church and village hall. Galashiels is a ten-minute drive away and has plenty of amenities, as well as a train station with regular services to Edinburgh.

1. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot, Galashiels. Offers over £950,000

Interior: Its lounge and sitting room benefit from large bay windows, and there is a kitchen, dining room and rear conservatory. Five bedrooms are shared between levels two and three, the master boasting an ensuite bathroom and dressing area.

2. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot, Galashiels. Offers over £950,000

Exterior: A bordered driveway leads to the entrance and with ample space for parking. There is a lawn to the rear. Contact: Re/max

3. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot, Galashiels. Offers over £950,000

What is it? A former vicarage and church dating from 1843 that seamlessly blends old and new. The small church has planning in principle so has potential as a holiday let.

4. Kirkhill House, Mordington, Berwickshire. Offers over £595,000

