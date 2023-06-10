Three's a charm: Coastal plots promise a shore thing

There’s a lot to be said for living life on the edge – we invite you to view a triple treat of properties that offer a blue horizon on their very doorstep.
Here are some of the most impressive waterside properties currently on the market.
1. Gortan, Colintraive, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.4m
Where is it? A mile north of the quaint village of Colintraive, which has a shop, a post office and a small gastropub and hotel, set in one of Scotland’s National Scenic Areas. Photo: Contributed
Interior: Two living rooms, family room, kitchen leading to dining room, study, conservatory, snug, and music room. Upstairs features a south-facing balcony, six bedrooms – three of them ensuite – and shower room. Photo: contributed
The spacious, well-lit reception rooms are ideal for relaxing and entertaining in. Photo: contributed
The principal bedroom includes a large dressing room and private balcony. Photo: contributed