Three's a charm: banking on Banchory for luxury

We survey the majesty on show at three select addresses on the market in Royal Deeside.
1. The Firs, 70 Beltie Road, Torphins. Offers over £590,000
Where is it? On the edge of the attractive village of Torphins, seven miles north-west of Banchory, which is also home to a primary school and pottery, as well as a coffee house. Photo: contributed
Interior: The Firs offers a spacious kitchen with large island, a formal dining room, lounge, drawing room, and library. Sleeping accommodation is found on the first floor, where stairs in the property’s turret-style top floor lead to an attractive balcony. Photo: contributed
Exterior: The villa is surrounded by mature trees and its secluded grounds include an outdoor seating area and access to the Old Royal Deeside railway route.
Contact: Yvette Helps at Re/Max Coast and Country Photo: CONTRIBUTED
4. Strathgyle House, Duris, Banchory, Kincardineshire. Offers over £695,000
What is it? A stunning four-bedroom detached dwelling built 20 years ago in the grounds of one-time stables, transforming equine accommodation into a modern family home. Photo: contributed