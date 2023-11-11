All Sections
What is it? A splendidly spacious C-listed Victorian villa tucked away at the top of an impressively sweeping driveway. Built in 1890 by Granite City master mason John Morgan and designed by fellow Aberdonian Alexander Ellis as architect, this wonderfully charming five-bedroom home is packed with character.

Three's a charm: banking on Banchory for luxury

We survey the majesty on show at three select addresses on the market in Royal Deeside.
By Sarah Devine
Published 11th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT

Here is our gallery of three impressive properties currently on the market.

Where is it? On the edge of the attractive village of Torphins, seven miles north-west of Banchory, which is also home to a primary school and pottery, as well as a coffee house.

1. The Firs, 70 Beltie Road, Torphins. Offers over £590,000

Where is it? On the edge of the attractive village of Torphins, seven miles north-west of Banchory, which is also home to a primary school and pottery, as well as a coffee house. Photo: contributed

Interior: The Firs offers a spacious kitchen with large island, a formal dining room, lounge, drawing room, and library. Sleeping accommodation is found on the first floor, where stairs in the property’s turret-style top floor lead to an attractive balcony.

2. The Firs, 70 Beltie Road, Torphins. Offers over £590,000

Interior: The Firs offers a spacious kitchen with large island, a formal dining room, lounge, drawing room, and library. Sleeping accommodation is found on the first floor, where stairs in the property’s turret-style top floor lead to an attractive balcony. Photo: contributed

Exterior: The villa is surrounded by mature trees and its secluded grounds include an outdoor seating area and access to the Old Royal Deeside railway route. Contact: Yvette Helps at Re/Max Coast and Country

3. The Firs, 70 Beltie Road, Torphins. Offers over £590,000

Exterior: The villa is surrounded by mature trees and its secluded grounds include an outdoor seating area and access to the Old Royal Deeside railway route. Contact: Yvette Helps at Re/Max Coast and Country Photo: CONTRIBUTED

What is it? A stunning four-bedroom detached dwelling built 20 years ago in the grounds of one-time stables, transforming equine accommodation into a modern family home.

4. Strathgyle House, Duris, Banchory, Kincardineshire. Offers over £695,000

What is it? A stunning four-bedroom detached dwelling built 20 years ago in the grounds of one-time stables, transforming equine accommodation into a modern family home. Photo: contributed

