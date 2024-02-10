All Sections
A stunning two-bedroom apartment located on the ground floor of a mid-Victorian townhouse designed by famed Glasgow architect James Thomson. The B-listed dwelling was once home to Adam Teacher – son of blended whisky Teacher’s Highland Cream founder – and retains impressive original features throughout.

Three's a charm: Apartments afford slice of splendour

We survey a palatial threesome of living quarters that form a grand home in part of a larger whole.
By Sarah Devine
Published 10th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT

Here are some of the most impressive apartments currently on the market.

Where is it? In one of Glasgow’s most desirable locations off Great Western Road, and a stone’s throw from the amenities of Byres Road and the Botanic Gardens. Hillhead subway station, connecting to the city centre, is within easy walking distance.

1. 8 Devonshire Terrace, Glasgow. Offers over £675,000

Interior: The home includes a large drawing room with sliding doors to a study/third bedroom. Its sleek kitchen boasts an electric stove, and a spiral staircase leads to a mezzanine second bedroom.

2. 8 Devonshire Terrace, Glasgow. Offers over £675,000

Exterior: The property is part of a sandstone terrace set back from the main road, with steps and an impressive portico. Contact: Savills

3. 8 Devonshire Terrace, Glasgow. Offers over £675,000

What is it? A four-bedroom apartment situated in one of the Capital’s most iconic and exclusive buildings, boasting unparalleled views across Edinburgh’s historic Old Town and the Castle and over to Fife.

4. 14/7 Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh. Offers over £1.1m

