Three's a charm: Apartments afford slice of splendour

1. 8 Devonshire Terrace, Glasgow. Offers over £675,000
Where is it? In one of Glasgow’s most desirable locations off Great Western Road, and a stone’s throw from the amenities of Byres Road and the Botanic Gardens. Hillhead subway station, connecting to the city centre, is within easy walking distance. Photo: Garry Thomas Photography
Interior: The home includes a large drawing room with sliding doors to a study/third bedroom. Its sleek kitchen boasts an electric stove, and a spiral staircase leads to a mezzanine second bedroom. Photo: Garry Thomas Photography
Exterior: The property is part of a sandstone terrace set back from the main road, with steps and an impressive portico.
Contact: Savills Photo: Garry Thomas Photography
4. 14/7 Ramsay Garden, Edinburgh. Offers over £1.1m
What is it? A four-bedroom apartment situated in one of the Capital’s most iconic and exclusive buildings, boasting unparalleled views across Edinburgh’s historic Old Town and the Castle and over to Fife. Photo: contributed