Three's a charm: Aberdeen satellites in your orbit

We get to grips with a threesome of luxury properties that gravitate around the Granite City.
Here are some of the best properties in the region currently available to buy.
1. Mid Ardoe, Ardoe, Aberdeen Offers over £1.8m
Where is it? Situated three miles west of Aberdeen’s Bridge of Dee, and close to the commuter village of Cults, both of which offer ample retail and leisure amenities. Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, with recreational facilities and restaurant, is just a short walk away and The Paul Lawrie Golf Centre is also nearby. Image: ABERDEENPHOTO Photo: ABERDEENPHOTO.COM
Interior: A grand entrance hall leads to the home’s sleek open-plan kitchen-dining space. A family room features French doors, and there is a cosy snug. Downstairs also has a garage, utility room, office and lounge. Upstairs, are three ensuite bedrooms, a cinema, family bathroom by Laings of Inverurie, and two smaller bedrooms. Photo: ABERDEENPHOTO.COM
The sleek bathroom, by Laings of Inverurie, features glass tiling and a free-standing bath. Photo: ABERDEENPHOTO.COM
Exterior: Mid Ardoe is surrounded by eight acres of landscaped gardens, including an expansive lawn to the front of the home.
Contact: Savills Photo: ABERDEENPHOTO.COM