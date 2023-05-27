Living quarters can be subdivided – we survey three opportunities to own a home within a home currently on the market around Edinburgh.
Here are some of the finest apartments currently for sale across the Capital.
1. Ramsay Garden, Old Town Offers over £995,000
What is it? A first-floor apartment in what was the country residence of advocate Lord Henry Cockburn during the 19th Century. The property has come onto the market for the first time in almost 50 years. Photo: Michael Dickie/Squarefoot Media
2. Library Suite, Bonaly Tower, Colinton Offers over £950,000
Where is it? On the southern edge of Colinton Village at the foot of the Pentland Hills. Edinburgh city centre is approximately half an hour away by car or public transport. Photo: Michael Dickie/Squarefoot Media
Interior: The property is adorned with period features and generously proportioned. Two reception rooms include the original library with its two turrets as well as a drawing room. There is a contemporary kitchen and three bedrooms, one ensuite. Photo: Michael Dickie/Squarefoot Media
The drawing room is filled with light thanks to south-facing windows Photo: Michael Dickie/Squarefoot Media