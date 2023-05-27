All Sections
Three's a charm: A fair share of a Capital property

Living quarters can be subdivided – we survey three opportunities to own a home within a home currently on the market around Edinburgh.
By Sarah Devine
Published 27th May 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some of the finest apartments currently for sale across the Capital.

What is it? A first-floor apartment in what was the country residence of advocate Lord Henry Cockburn during the 19th Century. The property has come onto the market for the first time in almost 50 years.

1. Ramsay Garden, Old Town Offers over £995,000

Where is it? On the southern edge of Colinton Village at the foot of the Pentland Hills. Edinburgh city centre is approximately half an hour away by car or public transport.

2. Library Suite, Bonaly Tower, Colinton Offers over £950,000

Interior: The property is adorned with period features and generously proportioned. Two reception rooms include the original library with its two turrets as well as a drawing room. There is a contemporary kitchen and three bedrooms, one ensuite.

3. Library Suite, Bonaly Tower, Colinton Offers over £950,000

The drawing room is filled with light thanks to south-facing windows

4. Library Suite, Bonaly Tower, Colinton Offers over £950,000

