But heading south of the Central Belt shows how much more bang for your floor-space buck you can get.
We’ve rounded up three contenders in prime towns in the Scottish Borders, for sale at a fraction of the cost of city homes.
1. Dispensary House, Kelso. Offers over £750,000
This is a beautiful Georgian four-bedroomed townhouse set in the heart of the popular Borders community of Kelso, with outstanding views out over the River Tweed. It was built as the town’s Dispensary Hospital by the Earl of Haddington in 1777. | Rettie and Co
The lower ground floor houses an open-plan kitchen, with dining and living area, and the principal bedroom suite, with dressing room plus utility. Its ground floor has a single bedroom, billiard room and boot room, while the upper ground floor has the sitting room. Two ensuite double bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first floor. | Rettie and Co
The house is on Roxburgh Street, in the middle of the historic market town, about 43 miles from Edinburgh. | Rettie and Co
The house's kitchen adjoins a dining room | Rettie and Co