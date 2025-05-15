Elevated position provides brilliant views from the front of the property | Purplebricks

Stylish end-terrace home in sought-after Bristol location with landscaped gardens and scenic views.

This bright and airy three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Bristol is perfectly placed for both city convenience and green surroundings. On the market for £350,000, it offers modern upgrades, front and rear gardens, and stunning elevated views across the city.

To see all 15 pictures, take a virtual tour and visit Purplebricks here. It’s easy to book a viewing or explore the floorplan from the comfort of your sofa.

Bright open-plan living and dining area with large front-facing windows | Purplebricks

Set in an elevated position on a peaceful street, this property is close to Arnos Vale Cemetery, Arnos Court Park and just a short trip from central Bristol and Bath. Local schools, shops and transport links are all nearby.

Downstairs, the home offers an open-plan lounge and dining room that flows through to a stylish, well-fitted kitchen. Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms and a modern bathroom, with the principal bedroom enjoying city views.

Major upgrades since 2019 include a full electrical rewire, new eco boiler, re-felting of the roof, and new garden landscaping. There’s also access to a secure rear lane—perfect for dog walkers or heading to the Knowle Pub.

This home is one of many currently listed in Bristol. Click here to see more Purplebricks Bristol properties.

At a glance:

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in south Bristol

Modern kitchen, bathroom and redecoration throughout

Landscaped front and rear gardens

Eco boiler and full rewire (2019)

Stunning elevated city views

On the market for £350,000

Homes with this combination of location, privacy and upgrades don’t stay available for long—especially in Bristol’s current market.

