Three-bedroom end-terrace Bristol home with views, gardens and modern upgrades for £350,000
This bright and airy three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Bristol is perfectly placed for both city convenience and green surroundings. On the market for £350,000, it offers modern upgrades, front and rear gardens, and stunning elevated views across the city.
Set in an elevated position on a peaceful street, this property is close to Arnos Vale Cemetery, Arnos Court Park and just a short trip from central Bristol and Bath. Local schools, shops and transport links are all nearby.
Downstairs, the home offers an open-plan lounge and dining room that flows through to a stylish, well-fitted kitchen. Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms and a modern bathroom, with the principal bedroom enjoying city views.
Major upgrades since 2019 include a full electrical rewire, new eco boiler, re-felting of the roof, and new garden landscaping. There’s also access to a secure rear lane—perfect for dog walkers or heading to the Knowle Pub.
At a glance:
- Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in south Bristol
- Modern kitchen, bathroom and redecoration throughout
- Landscaped front and rear gardens
- Eco boiler and full rewire (2019)
- Stunning elevated city views
- On the market for £350,000
Homes with this combination of location, privacy and upgrades don’t stay available for long—especially in Bristol’s current market.
