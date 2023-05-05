All Sections
Three-bed Joppa house makes most of elegant Edwardian features

This stunning extended mid-terraced period property in Joppa has beautiful gardens and is close to excellent local amenities and schools.

Published 5th May 2023

The ground floor of the home consists of a hallway with a storage cupboard; a spacious bay-windowed living room with a feature fireplace and cornicing; a second living room with an Edinburgh press; a stylish kitchen with modern units, under-floor heating, a skylight, and doors which lead to a rear garden.

Upstairs, there is an upper landing which is spacious enough to accommodate a desk-and-chair office area; a bay-windowed main bedroom with a feature fireplace; a second bedroom with beautiful views towards Joppa Quarry Park; a good-sized third bedroom, and a family bathroom with an electric shower over bath.

The property also benefits from attractive gardens which include a shed, an area of decking, and a patio area that is ideal for entertaining.

63 Brunstane Road, Edinburgh

63 Brunstane Road, Edinburgh, EH15 2QS. Offers over £575,000. Marketed by Neilsons

63 Brunstane Road, Edinburgh
63 Brunstane Road, Edinburgh
