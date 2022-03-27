This wonderful bespoke 5-bedroom detached villa sits in a beautiful Highlands village and has spectacular views

The accommodation has a semi-open plan layout and is arranged over two floors, with the ground floor comprising vestibule, reception hall, dining kitchen, sitting room, dining room, fifth bedroom/home office, cloakroom W/C, and utility room.

A sweeping staircase leads to the top floor with vaulted ceiling and galleried landing which gives access to an additional lounge, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, sunroom and balcony, and a further three bedrooms, all with access to en-suites.

Externally, the property is set in mature garden ground of around 0.75 acre, and as well as areas of decking to make the most of the elevated position and views, it includes a summer house, shed, wood store, and an integral double garage which could easily be converted to an annexe.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £615,000, more details can be found HERE.

