Front of property.

This unusual 3-bedroom cottage in one of Scotland's most sought-after towns is filled with interesting design details, including a jaw-dropping roof terrace

Windy Edge Cottage is a delightful terraced house, part of a converted steading in the prestigious and popular coastal town of North Berwick in East Lothian, with stunning views across the West Golf Course to the Firth of Forth, Fife and Fidra Lighthouse.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:43 pm

The beautifully presented accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises reception area, open plan dining kitchen with appliances and access to garden, utility room with access to attic storage space, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, and a further two double bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom.

Stairs to the upper level lead to a superb spacious living room with feature fireplace and French doors to a fabulous roof terrace with truly spectacular views. There is also a shower room on this level and access to attic storage space.

Externally, driveway access via double gates leads to a private garage, and there are extensive well-maintained gardens to the front and side.

On the market with Gillespie Macandrew for offers over £785,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Windy Edge Cottage, North Berwick

Dining kitchen.

Photo: Gillespie Macandrew

2. Windy Edge Cottage, North Berwick

Dining kitchen.

Photo: Gillespie Macandrew

3. Windy Edge Cottage, North Berwick

The master bedroom has French doors to the side garden.

Photo: Gillespie Macandrew

4. Windy Edge Cottage, North Berwick

The master bedroom includes a feature fireplace.

Photo: Gillespie Macandrew

