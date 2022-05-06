This superb modern 4-bedroom architect-designed home sits in a spectacular coastal location with dramatic views

The house makes the most of rural coastal living with panoramic views over the coastline to the north and south and enjoys high spec modern fixtures and fittings and an exemplary level of finish.

The unique and carefully designed layout features a double height open plan living and dining area with impressive exposed oak beams and skylights which is split into three distinct areas with sitting room, dining room, and a Shaker style kitchen with lovely sea views.

The rest of the accommodation comprises utility room, pantry, shower room, downstairs WC, large principal bedroom with dressing area, en-suite shower room and mezzanine private office/sitting area, two double bedrooms with en suite bath/shower rooms, and a further double bedroom above with spectacular views.

Externally, there are two parking areas and the main house is surrounded by a large paved terrace, while the garden is currently partly landscaped and accommodates a cabin and greenhouse. The cabin features a living area, kitchen, bedroom with shower, and separate WC.

On the market with Savills for offers over £845,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire Open plan living area. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire Sitting room with French doors giving access to the outside wraparound patio. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire View from sitting room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire The large central dining area includes sliding doors leading to an enclosed west facing courtyard. Photo: Savills Photo Sales