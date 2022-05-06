This superb modern 4-bedroom architect-designed home sits in a spectacular coastal location with dramatic views

The house makes the most of rural coastal living with panoramic views over the coastline to the north and south and enjoys high spec modern fixtures and fittings and an exemplary level of finish.
The unique and carefully designed layout features a double height open plan living and dining area with impressive exposed oak beams and skylights which is split into three distinct areas with sitting room, dining room, and a Shaker style kitchen with lovely sea views.
The rest of the accommodation comprises utility room, pantry, shower room, downstairs WC, large principal bedroom with dressing area, en-suite shower room and mezzanine private office/sitting area, two double bedrooms with en suite bath/shower rooms, and a further double bedroom above with spectacular views.
Externally, there are two parking areas and the main house is surrounded by a large paved terrace, while the garden is currently partly landscaped and accommodates a cabin and greenhouse. The cabin features a living area, kitchen, bedroom with shower, and separate WC.