La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire.

This superb modern 4-bedroom architect-designed home sits in a spectacular coastal location with dramatic views

La Bise is a wonderful contemporary family home in the small harbour village of Cove, a few miles to the south of Dunbar on the east coast, and within striking distance of both Edinburgh and the English border.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:12 pm

The house makes the most of rural coastal living with panoramic views over the coastline to the north and south and enjoys high spec modern fixtures and fittings and an exemplary level of finish.

The unique and carefully designed layout features a double height open plan living and dining area with impressive exposed oak beams and skylights which is split into three distinct areas with sitting room, dining room, and a Shaker style kitchen with lovely sea views.

The rest of the accommodation comprises utility room, pantry, shower room, downstairs WC, large principal bedroom with dressing area, en-suite shower room and mezzanine private office/sitting area, two double bedrooms with en suite bath/shower rooms, and a further double bedroom above with spectacular views.

Externally, there are two parking areas and the main house is surrounded by a large paved terrace, while the garden is currently partly landscaped and accommodates a cabin and greenhouse. The cabin features a living area, kitchen, bedroom with shower, and separate WC.

On the market with Savills for offers over £845,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire

Open plan living area.

2. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire

Sitting room with French doors giving access to the outside wraparound patio.

3. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire

View from sitting room.

4. La Bise, Cove, Berwickshire

The large central dining area includes sliding doors leading to an enclosed west facing courtyard.

