The Italian Gardens, Crossford, Carluke.

This superb 5-bedroom period style home is unique and beautifully finished with stunning peaceful grounds

The Italian Gardens is an outstanding period style home set within tranquil formal gardens, which sits a couple of miles from Carluke, offering semi-rural living within the heart of the Clyde Valley.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 2:56 pm

The property successfully blends the charm and elegance of a traditional home with the style and sophistication of a contemporary dwelling, and the decorative finish throughout is exceptional.

The interior is formed over two split levels and has a great deal of flexibility, with the lower floor accommodation comprising entrance vestibule, sizeable lounge/study, gym, cloakroom, WC, utility room, double integral garage, games room, and store.

The upper hallway is finished with striking ceramic tiling and leads to a stunning formal lounge with feature window, sitting room, fabulous dining kitchen with family area, master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, a further four well-proportioned bedrooms, three with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the spectacular surrounding gardens, set against a mature woodland backdrop and extending to around 1.6 acres, are overlooked to the rear by a traditional Victorian folly, while the front courtyard is accessed via security gates.

On the market with Residence Estate Agents for offers over £785,000, more details can be found HERE.

The Italian Gardens, Crossford, Carluke

Driveway access to property.

The Italian Gardens, Crossford, Carluke

Security gates.

The Italian Gardens, Crossford, Carluke

Front of property and paved courtyard.

The Italian Gardens, Crossford, Carluke

Lower hallway.

