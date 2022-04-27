This superb 5-bedroom period style home is unique and beautifully finished with stunning peaceful grounds

The property successfully blends the charm and elegance of a traditional home with the style and sophistication of a contemporary dwelling, and the decorative finish throughout is exceptional.

The interior is formed over two split levels and has a great deal of flexibility, with the lower floor accommodation comprising entrance vestibule, sizeable lounge/study, gym, cloakroom, WC, utility room, double integral garage, games room, and store.

The upper hallway is finished with striking ceramic tiling and leads to a stunning formal lounge with feature window, sitting room, fabulous dining kitchen with family area, master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, a further four well-proportioned bedrooms, three with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the spectacular surrounding gardens, set against a mature woodland backdrop and extending to around 1.6 acres, are overlooked to the rear by a traditional Victorian folly, while the front courtyard is accessed via security gates.

On the market with Residence Estate Agents for offers over £785,000, more details can be found HERE.

