This sumptuous, luxurious 5-bedroom home sits on a wooded hillside with magnificent views over Loch Ness

Located in an elevated position on the northern shore of Loch Ness with panoramic views, the property lies near to the settlement of Lochend at the head of the loch, home to the start of the Caledonian Canal.

The house has a distinct elegance, with its free flowing, bright and airy accommodation offering great flexibility over two levels, with the ground floor comprising entrance porch, beautiful open plan kitchen/breakfast room with sitting area, bedroom suite, family shower room, playroom, lounge with bespoke built-in home office areas, and a large utility area with back kitchen.

A staircase rises from the sitting area to the first floor which features a large double bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms, and a contemporary family shower room, while a separate, concealed staircase off the rear hall leads to a spacious principal bedroom with two fitted walk-in dressing rooms, separate seating area, and modern en-suite shower room.

Externally, a driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles and outbuildings include a boiler/utility room, workshop, three sheds, a 20' container store, and a large kennel with run, while the terraced garden features areas of level lawn with seating and dining areas, well-stocked tiered flower and shrub beds, feature waterfall, children’s play area, paved seating area, elevated wraparound paved terrace, and a modern outdoor kitchen area with pizza oven and integrated gas hob.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £900,000, more details can be found HERE.

The kitchen provides a range of contemporary units including a large granite central island/dining table, walk-in larder, quartz worktops, breakfast bar, four-oven Aga, and modern integrated appliances including a wine chiller.

