This substantial and unique country home combines modern living with traditional design and has fantastic scenic views

The property is situated in the grounds of the former Drygrange mansion house in a magnificent setting high above the Leader Water, just outside the historic and beautiful town of Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

With superb attention to detail, the property successfully combines all the benefits of modern day living with a thoroughly traditional feel including features such as nine foot high ceilings, decorative cornicing, open fires and pillars in the stunning sitting room.

Set over two levels, the ground floor comprises large entrance hall, formal dining room, breakfasting kitchen, utility room, sitting room, formal lounge, sun room/orangery, fifth bedroom/study, and a WC, while the upper floor features a stunning split level master bedroom with balcony, dressing room and beautiful en-suite, and a further three double bedrooms, all with en-suites.

Externally, there is a detached double garage and parking space for several vehicles, while the landscaped grounds include large expanses of manicured lawns and have a parkland feel, with a lovely area to the side for entertaining.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £700,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Avmian, Drygrange, nr Melrose Front of property. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Avmian, Drygrange, nr Melrose Entrance hall. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Avmian, Drygrange, nr Melrose Entrance hall. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Avmian, Drygrange, nr Melrose Sitting room. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales