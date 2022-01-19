This substantial 5-bedroom end-terraced house in an historic Highlands village includes a successful café business

The property was built around 1890 with a rear extension added in 2014, and is located in the historic cathedral village of Fortrose on The Black Isle, approximately 12 miles north of Inverness and the now famous North Coast 500.

The flexible living accommodation comprises a sitting room and bedroom with WC on the ground floor; open plan living room/kitchen, dining room, utility room, bedroom, and bathroom on the first floor; and three bedrooms and a separate shower room on the upper level, while the commercial unit features a seating area, counter space, kitchen, and two customer WCs.

Externally, the property is set in an area of walled garden ground with a covered area to the rear for use by café customers, and there is off-street parking to the side.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £750,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. High Street, Fortrose Hall. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2. High Street, Fortrose Ground floor sitting room. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3. High Street, Fortrose Ground floor bedroom. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4. High Street, Fortrose First floor landing. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales