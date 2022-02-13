This stunning historic country house has been recently renovated and sits in delightful grounds in a dramatic setting above the coast

The truly outstanding country home, architecturally and historically rewarding, is beautifully presented and ideal for modern family living, with delightful views to the sea and surrounding countryside.

A home of considerable character and architectural merit, in recent years the house has benefited from a substantial and very tasteful renovation programme, and while now fully modernised, it retains many of its original period features.

The elegant and beautifully proportioned rooms are arranged over three floors, with the ground floor comprising an entrance hall, hugely impressive drawing room, equally imposing dining hall, large bespoke country house style kitchen, servery, and WC, while upstairs is a cosy library, family bathroom, and three fine bedrooms, one being a stunning principal bedroom suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom. At the lower ground floor level is a study, boot room/utility, log store, stores and larders.

Externally, the grounds extend to some 3.7 acres and include an attractive front garden with lawns, borders, and seating areas, wooded area with mature trees, garden store, side lawn, walled garden, raised vegetable borders, glasshouse with work benches, charming stone built doocot, potting shed, well, and paddocks.

On the market with Savills for offers over £950,000, you can read more on the fascinating history of Kirkside House HERE.

