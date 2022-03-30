Craigshannoch Mansions, Daviot, Inverurie.

This stunning and unique 7-bedroom terraced house forms part of a former hospital pavilion with lovely views over the Aberdeenshire countryside

Craigshannoch Mansions is an outstanding building, built in the 1930s in the arts & craft style and sympathetically converted into three beautiful homes during 2009.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:03 pm

The building sits in a commanding southerly position with open views near the village of Daviot, a few miles north of Inverurie in rural Aberdeenshire, and the property for sale occupies the centre part of the mansion and offers spacious modern living over three floors.

Ground floor: Grand entrance hall, formal lounge, dining room/family room, sunroom/bar, conservatory, office, luxurious dining kitchen, utility room, WC, and boot room.

First floor: Spacious landing, master bedroom with luxury en-suite shower room and large walk-in wardrobe, second bedroom with en-suite shower room, further three double bedrooms, family bathroom, and separate WC.

Second floor: Turret room, gymnasium, games/cinema room, two double bedrooms, family shower room.

Externally, a large stone patio to the front has multiple seating areas, while an imposing staircase leads down to the extensive gardens with large lawn, beautiful mature trees, and a variety of shrubs and plants, enclosed by a fence on all sides. To the rear, there is private parking for at least six vehicles and a purpose built stone and slate double garage.

This incredible family home in a tranquil location is on the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £649,950, and more details can be found HERE.

The lounge has a bespoke fireplace with multi-fuel stove.

Photo: McEwan Fraser

