This stunning 4-bedroom house is moments from the beach and has glorious views over Muirfield Golf Course

The property is designed to take full advantage of its location, enjoying outstanding views across Muirfield’s second tee, the world renowned Open Championship golf course, and just a stroll from the superb Gullane beach.

The house itself is beautifully presented and comprises vestibule, entrance hall, dining room, fitted kitchen with central island, garden room with full height windows and door to a decked terrace, utility room, formal sitting room, library/fifth bedroom, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, further double bedroom, and a family bathroom.

A staircase leads to the first floor galleried landing which acts as a second sitting room and study with uninterrupted views to the north over the golf course, and gives access to a further two double bedrooms and second family bathroom.

Externally, private front gates lead to a paved driveway and turning circle and access to a double garage, with a front garden consisting of lawn and raised flower beds, while the private and well-maintained rear garden features lawn, mature trees and shrubs, and a boundary wall.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,100,000, more details can be found HERE.

