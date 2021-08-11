This spectacular £1.1 million apartment was formerly the chapel of Edinburgh's historic Donaldson's College

The beautiful restored windows. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography.

Located on the western boundary of the Edinburgh World Heritage site, the former children’s hospital and college is an outstanding building of palatial elegance which, since it closed in 2014, has undergone a stunning conversion into a collection of luxurious apartments.

One such apartment currently available has been designed within the impeccably restored original chapel and offers spectacular views over the landscaped gardens and arboretum.

Arranged over three floors, the striking and unique apartment features a large and light-filled living room with sensitively restored stained glass windows and exquisite decorative detailing to its high ceiling, a bright open plan kitchen including a large island with seating area and pendant feature lighting, and a dining area providing views out towards the West End.

The Playfair at Donaldson's. Pic: Nick Callaghan Photography.

Above this area is an additional mezzanine living room, ideal to be used as a home office or separate family relaxation area.

On the garden level, the master bedroom is spacious with a dressing room, luxurious en-suite shower room, and a freestanding bath positioned within the turret. The second bedroom is bright and airy and benefits from a stylish shower room with a double rain dance shower within the second turret.

The apartment also boasts a triple-height floor to ceiling stained glass bay window, under which a unique snug area has been created.

Residents at The Playfair are afforded exclusive access to a concierge service and several communal spaces, including the boutique Club Room and Chapel Room, as well as the internal courtyard. There is also secure underground parking and a total of 16 acres of parkland to enjoy.

The spectacular full length stained glass bay window. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography.

This outstanding apartment is on the market for £1,100,000 and more details can be found HERE.

The apartment is set over three levels. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography.

Kitchen and dining area. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography.

The stunning living space. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography.

Open plan kitchen and living area. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography.

The Kitchen. Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography.