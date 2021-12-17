This sensational 5-bedroom detached house enjoys a wonderful rural setting and really has the 'wow' factor

This property is a feast for the senses from the moment you enter, welcomed by a stunning hall with sweeping staircase to the upper level.

Finished to a high standard, including under floor heating, built-in Sonos sound system and mood lighting, the accommodation is set over two levels, with the ground floor comprising the lovely hall/dining area, WC, formal lounge with impressive feature fireplace, beautiful fitted kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear patio area, boot room, utility room, and a home office with its own WC, converted from one of the garages.

The upper level features a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, as well as four more double bedrooms, two with their own en-suite facilities, and a third with direct access to the main family bathroom.

Externally, the property stands on an impressive sized and fully enclosed plot with a gated driveway leading to ample parking and garage, as well as a turning circle for ease of entry and exit, while the rear garden has an area of lawn and a large decked patio.

On the market with Your Move for offers in the region of £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

