Front of property.

This sensational 5-bedroom detached house enjoys a wonderful rural setting and really has the 'wow' factor

Hawkwood House is a stunning and spacious family home, set in a beautiful countryside location on the outskirts of the historic town of Biggar in South Lanarkshire.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:50 pm

This property is a feast for the senses from the moment you enter, welcomed by a stunning hall with sweeping staircase to the upper level.

Finished to a high standard, including under floor heating, built-in Sonos sound system and mood lighting, the accommodation is set over two levels, with the ground floor comprising the lovely hall/dining area, WC, formal lounge with impressive feature fireplace, beautiful fitted kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear patio area, boot room, utility room, and a home office with its own WC, converted from one of the garages.

The upper level features a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, as well as four more double bedrooms, two with their own en-suite facilities, and a third with direct access to the main family bathroom.

Externally, the property stands on an impressive sized and fully enclosed plot with a gated driveway leading to ample parking and garage, as well as a turning circle for ease of entry and exit, while the rear garden has an area of lawn and a large decked patio.

On the market with Your Move for offers in the region of £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. West Hartree, Biggar

Reception hall with staircase.

Photo: Your Move

Photo Sales

2. West Hartree, Biggar

Reception hall / dining area.

Photo: Your Move

Photo Sales

3. West Hartree, Biggar

Reception hall / dining area.

Photo: Your Move

Photo Sales

4. West Hartree, Biggar

Reception hall / dining area.

Photo: Your Move

Photo Sales
BiggarSouth Lanarkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 8