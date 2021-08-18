This secluded 5-bedroom period house with beautiful grounds and stunning waterfront views is on sale for less than £700,000

In a private position overlooking Loch Etive with uninterrupted views across to Ben Cruachan, the property is surrounded by beautiful mature woodland which extends to over three acres in total.

Constructed of stone beneath a pitched slate roof, the house is set over two storeys, and on the ground floor comprises entrance porch, hallway, dining room, sitting room, dining kitchen, pantry, utility room, shower room and snug, while the first floor features a principal bedroom, four further bedrooms,dressing room and two bathrooms.

A short distance from the house is a detached stone garage and in addition, there is a plot with direct road access which has expired planning consent to create an additional property with foreshore frontage below.

The house has formal gardens to the front and side and is surrounded by mixed mature woodland, while a path leads down from the garden to the stunning foreshore which includes a private slipway to launch a boat and path along the shore.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

