Tigh-Na-Mara, Ferryhills Road, North Queensferry.

This outstanding 5-bedroom 'house by the sea' has fantastic views across the Firth of Forth and a fabulous home office with balcony

Just a mile from the iconic Queensferry Crossing and with stunning views across the Firth of Forth, Tigh-Na-Mara sits high up in the popular village of North Queensferry in Fife, its name translating as ‘house by the sea’.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Dating from 1910, the house has an attractive traditional appearance but has been extensively modernised, with the ground floor imaginatively opened up to create a superb kitchen/family/sunroom, while the rest of the level comprises a sitting room, dining room, both with period fireplace and bay window, gym, reading room, playroom, utility room, and shower room.

The first floor features five fine double bedrooms, three with en-suite bath/shower rooms, and a large family bathroom, while on the second floor sits an impressive home office which enjoys spectacular views and has a west facing balcony.

Externally, there is a detached double garage and over half an acre of beautiful gardens, including a fully enclosed rear garden with expanse of lawn, decked terrace, treehouse, and garden/log stores.

On the market with Savills for offers over £995,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Tigh-Na-Mara, North Queensferry

The elevated location gives magnificent views across the Forth and towards the bridges.

Tigh-Na-Mara, North Queensferry

Entrance.

Entrance.

Tigh-Na-Mara, North Queensferry

Front of property.

Front of property.

Tigh-Na-Mara, North Queensferry

Sitting room.

Sitting room.

