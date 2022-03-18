This outstanding 5-bedroom 'house by the sea' has fantastic views across the Firth of Forth and a fabulous home office with balcony

Dating from 1910, the house has an attractive traditional appearance but has been extensively modernised, with the ground floor imaginatively opened up to create a superb kitchen/family/sunroom, while the rest of the level comprises a sitting room, dining room, both with period fireplace and bay window, gym, reading room, playroom, utility room, and shower room.

The first floor features five fine double bedrooms, three with en-suite bath/shower rooms, and a large family bathroom, while on the second floor sits an impressive home office which enjoys spectacular views and has a west facing balcony.

Externally, there is a detached double garage and over half an acre of beautiful gardens, including a fully enclosed rear garden with expanse of lawn, decked terrace, treehouse, and garden/log stores.

On the market with Savills for offers over £995,000, more details can be found HERE.

