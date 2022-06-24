This modern 4-bedroom house is set in breathtaking highland scenery and comes with 25 acres of land ripe with tourism potential

The house, currently run as a successful holiday let, is set up for modern family living and comprises entrance porch, hallway, dining kitchen, dining room, family room, principal bedroom with en-suite, further three double bedrooms (one on ground floor), shower room, landing with sitting area, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there is a private driveway and large gravelled parking area, integral double garage, and double-run kennels, as well as large well-established gardens including lawns, planted borders, a raised patio area, and two fields previously used for sheep grazing.

In addition, and available to buy with the house or as a separate lot, there is a block of rough grazing and amenity woodland which extends to about 25 acres and includes a set of traditional sheep fanks and about 470 metres of riparian trout fishing on the River Cour. The ground has potential for woodland creation or alternatively, with a strong demand for tourism in the area, as a glamping site.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £595,000 (for both lots), more details can be found HERE.

