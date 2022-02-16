This modern 4-bedroom cottage sits on the beautiful Dornoch Firth and comes with the opportunity to buy 53 acres of croft and woodland

Surrounded by many mature trees, the property has a naturalistic feel and overlook, and sits in a small collection of detached houses a few miles from the historic Royal Burgh of Dornoch, north of Inverness, renowned for its ancient cathedral, championship golf course, and beautiful coastline, dry climate and quality of life.

The cottage is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises welcoming reception hall, spacious dual-aspect sitting room, kitchen, dining room, bedroom with en-suite shower room, study/fifth bedroom, large utility room, and cloakroom/WC, while the upper level features three generously-sized bedrooms, all with purpose-built storage and en-suite facilities, with one benefiting from glazed doors to a small balcony with far-reaching views.

Externally, a shared gated driveway leads to a large private parking area with separate garage and carport, while a well-kept lawn wraps around the property and the large garden features established planting and a paved south-facing patio.

To the rear of Birch Cottage is approximately 53 acres (21 ha) of amenity woodland with an attractive pond and productive land (all owner occupied croft), which is available with the property or as a separate lot.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

