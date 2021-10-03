This magnificent Georgian mansion near Gretna Green has beautiful period features, spectacular grounds and equestrian facilities

Enjoying a sensational rural setting with sweeping views to the Lake District, yet only a few miles from Gretna Green, the A-Listed property was completed in 1769 and retains original features such as egg and dart cornicing, wood panelling, sash windows and marble surround fireplaces, blending with luxurious touches to complement the sense of grandeur.

The immaculately presented living accommodation is presented across three floors and comprises reception hall, library, drawing room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, two further sitting rooms, gun room, cloakroom, separate WC, gym, home office/bedroom with en-suite shower room, six further bedrooms with en-suite facilities, two additional bedrooms, bathroom, basement workshop and store rooms.

Externally, the extensive gardens are largely laid to lawn all set within a small spruce plantation, and there are grazing fields and areas of woodland, while a unique listed garden wall features an historical inscription dated 1663. Two single storey wings are built onto the west end of the house featuring an integral garage, two stables and a tack room, and there is also a field shelter with separate undercover area, single stable, and an impressive dressage arena.

On the market with Finest Properties for a guide price of £2,000,000, more details can be found HERE.

