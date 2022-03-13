This impressive early 19th century 5-bedroom house near Edinburgh sits in over an acre of land and has unique and stylish interiors

Dating back to circa 1810 and designed by renowned architect David Bryce, this elegant country home occupies the rear section of what was originally one residence and was later subdivided into three separate dwellings in the 1970s.

It offers the best of both worlds having stunning countryside surroundings, and The Pentlands on the doorstep, but with the ability to reach Edinburgh’s city centre in less than 30 minutes.

The delightful accommodation is arranged over three levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, hall, sitting room, dining room, conservatory, study, kitchen with pantry, utility room, and shower room, while the upper level features four double bedrooms, family bathroom, and separate WC, and the lower ground floor has a television/games room, wine cellar, and store rooms.

Externally, the property is accessed via a private driveway and the lovely secluded grounds are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees and patio areas, while outbuildings include a garage, workshop/shed, and a greenhouse.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £800,000, more details can be found HERE.

