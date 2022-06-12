This impressive and eye-catching 6-bedroom Victorian house for sale is set in beautiful private grounds with wonderful open views

Refurbished to a high standard throughout but retaining many period features, the property comprises four reception rooms, five-six bedrooms and four bathrooms over three storeys, and offers a wonderful period home set up for modern day family living.

The accommodation comprises: Ground floor – vestibule, entrance hall, drawing room, conservatory, dining room, dining kitchen, butler’s pantry, larder, pantry, hobby room, utility room, boot room, tool room, cloakroom, WC, study. First floor – principal bedroom with en-suite Jack and Jill shower room, family room with balcony, family bathroom, library, office, two double bedrooms, guest bathroom. Second floor – two bedrooms, shower room, playroom/bedroom six, store room.

Externally, the property is accessed by two connected driveways which lead to a large gravel parking area, while a detached garage has a workshop and floored attic.

The wonderful grounds extend to 2.36 acres in total and comprise of sweeping lawns and woodland with a number of specimen trees and plants. Numerous paths weave their way around the garden, leading up to a large flat grassed area above the house perfect for games.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £1,150,000, more details can be found HERE.

