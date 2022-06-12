Lynehurst, Carlops Road, West Linton.

This impressive and eye-catching 6-bedroom Victorian house for sale is set in beautiful private grounds with wonderful open views

Lynehurst is a particularly notable example of late Victorian house design, situated in a private and elevated position at the edge of the conservation village of West Linton in the Borders, yet only 16 miles from Edinburgh city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 3:30 pm

Refurbished to a high standard throughout but retaining many period features, the property comprises four reception rooms, five-six bedrooms and four bathrooms over three storeys, and offers a wonderful period home set up for modern day family living.

The accommodation comprises: Ground floor – vestibule, entrance hall, drawing room, conservatory, dining room, dining kitchen, butler’s pantry, larder, pantry, hobby room, utility room, boot room, tool room, cloakroom, WC, study. First floor – principal bedroom with en-suite Jack and Jill shower room, family room with balcony, family bathroom, library, office, two double bedrooms, guest bathroom. Second floor – two bedrooms, shower room, playroom/bedroom six, store room.

Externally, the property is accessed by two connected driveways which lead to a large gravel parking area, while a detached garage has a workshop and floored attic.

The wonderful grounds extend to 2.36 acres in total and comprise of sweeping lawns and woodland with a number of specimen trees and plants. Numerous paths weave their way around the garden, leading up to a large flat grassed area above the house perfect for games.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £1,150,000, more details can be found HERE.

