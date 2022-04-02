This impressive 6-bedroom country house has been beautifully modernised and run as a successful B&B for a number of years

The property has been sensitively modernised to combine the amenities of modern living with period features, including the addition of a contemporary two-bedroom cottage adjacent to the main house, and would make a substantial family home, or could continue to run as a successful and popular B&B.

The ground floor comprises welcoming reception hall, cloakroom/WC, family room with sitting area and French doors to the garden, large dining room, well-proportioned office, study, large kitchen, triple aspect conservatory with door to garden, utility room, shower room, and a rear lobby/boot room.

A feature turned staircase rises from the reception hall to the upper levels, with the first floor featuring a large principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and two large double bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms, while the second floor has a further three double bedrooms, two with contemporary en-suite facilities, and one with neighbouring shower room.

Sycamore Cottage is a modern detached cottage which sits to the rear of the main house and has two bedrooms, dining kitchen, shower room, and sitting room.

Externally, twin stone pillars and double gates lead to a gravelled driveway with turning circle and access to the cottage and integral garage. The large garden is laid mainly to lawn bordered by mature flowers and trees and shrub beds, and features a tennis court, numerous seating areas and a paved terrace, as well as a boiler house/washing room and a large outbuilding with wood store and workshop.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £950,000, more details can be found HERE.

