This impressive 11-bedroom detached house can sleep up to 26 guests and was built by legendary engineer Thomas Telford

The three-storey building was built by the famous engineer Thomas Telford in 1822 as a coaching inn on the important north-south route from Glasgow and Edinburgh to London, and retains period detail including the notable original staircase and balustrade.

The lower ground floor has access directly from the rear courtyard or via the main stairwell within the house and is a superb space with entertainment room, secondary kitchen, sitting room, WC, and double bedroom with en-suite shower room, as well as a self-contained apartment, accessed from the rear of the building, with a spacious living room, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, and bathroom.

The ground floor comprises an impressive vestibule, reception hall, large kitchen/dining room, drawing room with feature fireplace, three double bedrooms, and two modern shower rooms, while the upper level features seven well-proportioned bedrooms, one with en-suite WC, further two modern shower rooms, and storage areas.

Externally, to the front and side of the property are areas of enclosed lawn and patios, while there is ample parking.

