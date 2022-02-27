This former farm steading has been converted into a stunning modern 5-bedroom home with spectacular views of the Stirlingshire countryside

Whilst the property has a modern and stylish feel, it retains a great deal of character with features such as impressive French oak timber ceiling beams, and is flooded with an abundance of natural light.

The ground floor accommodation is beautifully presented and open plan in nature and comprises spectacular sitting room, dining kitchen, utility room, principal bedroom suite with spacious dressing area and en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

A beautiful contemporary timber staircase with glass balustrades leads up to the galleried landing above which has a dedicated study area and offers outstanding uninterrupted views to the east towards both Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument. It also gives access to two double bedrooms, both with en-suite shower rooms.

Externally, electric gates open onto the driveway which leads to a generous monobloc parking area and the large integral garage, which can also be used as a workshop and for storage. The gardens are fully enclosed, with flat lawns and an area of decking, while the property includes a 3.8 acre paddock which sits to the front of the house.

On the market with Savills for offers over £925,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kirk Lane House, Blair Drummond Front of property with garage. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Kirk Lane House, Blair Drummond The spectacular sitting room has an impressive 22ft high ceiling and a log burner set into a feature stone wall. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Kirk Lane House, Blair Drummond The sitting room is cleverly divided into two separate seating areas, and has views over the front garden, and doors out to the front and rear of the house. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Kirk Lane House, Blair Drummond From the siting room, a beautiful contemporary timber staircase with glass balustrades leads up to the galleried landing above. Photo: Savills Photo Sales