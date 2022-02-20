This fantastic 4-bedroom house comes with superb equestrian facilities and sits in a secluded countryside location

Accessed via a welcoming central entrance hallway, the property comprises an attractive collection of apartments consisting of a beautiful formal lounge with solid fuel fireplace, breathtaking living/dining/kitchen, TV/family room, pantry, formal dining room, two ground floor bedrooms, one with generous en-suite shower room, two private dressing rooms, well appointed utility room, shower room, and a family bathroom, with a further two double bedrooms on the upper level, along with a laundry area and a four-piece shower room.

Externally, a triple garage to the front is ideal for a number of purposes, while a private gated driveway leads to the rear garden grounds and the fantastic equestrian facilities including a sizeable stable block with tack room and WC, which has scope to be developed further.

This truly remarkable property is on the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £650,000, and more details can be found HERE.

