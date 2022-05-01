Sandbanks, Westerdunes Park, North Berwick.

This fabulous recently renovated 4-bedroom family home has a roof terrace and magnificent views to the Firth of Forth

Sandbanks is a superb detached house in a private coastal setting within the thriving East Lothian town of North Berwick.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:18 pm

With wonderful views to the Firth of Forth over the golf course, the house is approached via a shared private road and the recently fully modernised accommodation over two floors is perfect for family living.

The ground floor comprises a light-filled open plan living room, dining area and stylish kitchen, utility room, double bedroom, large bathroom with separate shower and bath, WC, study, and a family room or fifth bedroom with French doors leading out to the garden.

From the dining area, a bespoke oak staircase leads up to a first floor mezzanine sitting room with sliding doors that access a large southwest facing roof terrace with glass balustrade, while a second staircase from the hallway leads up to the first floor bedrooms, including a principal suite with separate shower room and dressing room, two further bedrooms, and a family shower room.

Externally, a mono block driveway to the side of the house provides parking for several cars, while the rear garden has lawn, patio areas, colourful and well stocked flower beds, and is bounded by a stone wall. In addition, there is a large integral garage, separate garden room currently used as a home office, storage shed, and the house also benefits from private gated access across the golf course directly onto the beach.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,295,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Sandbanks, Westerdunes Park, North Berwick

Front of property.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

2. Sandbanks, Westerdunes Park, North Berwick

Living room with contemporary log burner and sliding doors leading out to a south facing terrace.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

3. Sandbanks, Westerdunes Park, North Berwick

Kitchen with integrated appliances, including two ovens, wine fridge and seamless stone worktops.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

4. Sandbanks, Westerdunes Park, North Berwick

Kitchen.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
East LothianNorth BerwickSavills
Next Page
Page 1 of 7