This fabulous modern 4-bedroom family home close to Loch Ness includes extensive stabling and five acres of land

This rarely available lifestyle package includes the house with more than 2,800 sq ft of light-filled accommodation arranged over two floors, as well as fantastic outbuilding space and around five acres of stock-fenced paddocks.

The ground floor accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall and comprises large triple aspect sitting room with bay window, spacious games room with up-and-over door, generous kitchen/dining room, utility room, family room, conservatory, and downstairs shower room.

The first floor features a large principal bedroom with built-in storage and contemporary en-suite shower room, further three generous bedrooms, two with built-in storage, and a modern family bathroom with bath and separate walk-in shower.

Externally, the property is accessed through a gated drive with parking for multiple vehicles and access to the garage, and there is an extensive detached outbuilding comprising a large stable with six loose boxes and an attached barn. Surrounding the property on all sides, the enclosed garden is laid mainly to lawn and features a raised decked terrace accessible from both the conservatory and dining area, and there is five acres of stock-fenced paddocks.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £575,000, more details can be found HERE.

