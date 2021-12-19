This fabulous 6-bedroom terraced Victorian house retains its period style and sits in one of Edinburgh's most prestigious suburbs

The spacious and flexible accommodation is arranged over three levels, and on the ground floor comprises ample vestibule, entrance hal l, generously proportioned living room with untouched architectural features, dining room with French door to the garden, practical kitchen, utility room, pantry, and a bathroom with shower, while a flight of stairs from the kitchen leads to a mezzanine level and a room currently equipped as an office.

The first-floor landing is lit by a cupola skylight and leads to a master bedroom with bay window and fireplace, as well as a further two bedrooms, one currently being used as a shelved study, and a four-piece family bathroom, while the second floor has a galleried landing leading to the three remaining bedrooms (the front-facing room has French doors onto a sun-kissed stone-built balcony), and a further family bathroom.

Externally, there is a single garage nearby and mature gardens to the front and rear. The walled rear garden features a lawn, a secluded seating area that remains a sun trap well into the evening, a wealth of mature, colourful trees and shrubbery, a shed, and a greenhouse, while access to Merchiston Gardens Park, directly opposite, is with a key obtained by payment of an annual fee.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £1,100,000, more details can be found HERE.

